REX/Shutterstock

It’s time for a dress-off! Caitlyn Jenner just rocked a white dress that is nearly identical to one her ex, Kris Jenner, wore in 2015. So we’ve got to ask, who wore it better?

OMG! Did Caitlyn Jenner, 67, know she was dressing just like Kris Jenner, 61, when she stepped out in this beautiful white dress? The transgender icon’s white dress caused a flurry not just because of how stunning it was, but because it was almost the exact same dress that Kris wore during Paris Fashion Week in 2015. Whoops!

Caitlyn’s dress has a crew neck with a thick lip for a collar, with slim fitting fabric going down to her knees. She wore a white coat of the same length over it to keep warm while out in New York City on Wednesday, April 26. As for Kris, her dress had more of a flat collar than a lip, and the fabric seems a little thinner than the one that Caitlyn wore. She also opted for a sheer, crochet-like sweater to wear over it instead of a full-on coat.

So now it’s your turn to, HollywoodLifers! Check out the side-by-side of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner’s white dresses above, then let us know what YOU think. Is it Caitlyn who looked best in the all-white ensemble, or do you prefer the look Kris had while in a nearly identical dress? Vote below and let us know:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Did you think it was Kris or Caitlyn who looked best in the white dress? Comment below, let us know why you voted for you voted for!

