Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She May Run For Office: Gearing Up For Election With Kanye?

REX/Shutterstock

Is Caitlyn Jenner thinking about a run at the White House? How would you feel about her hitting the campaign trail? You have to see what she said about running for public office and President Trump during her talk at the 92nd St Y in NYC!

Could Caitlyn Jenner, 67, join Kanye West on the 2024 campaign trail as the rapper’s running mate? She chatted with the crowd at the 92nd Street Y community center in New York City and joked with them about her political prospects. “I’ve got way too many skeletons in my closet,” she said with a laugh on Tuesday, Apr. 25. Caitlyn explained she still would use her voice even if she wasn’t an elected official. “Or would I be better working from the inside,” she said. “If that is the case… I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.”

She also got real about how’s she has been feeling about President Trump, 70, and the Republican Party lately. “My loyalties are not with Donald Trump,” she said and even warned the President that she would not be afraid to stand up if she disagreed with him. “I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.” Caitlyn continued, “Here’s the deal: yes, I have always had views that lean more towards the Republican party when it comes to politics (as in) less government, believing in the Constitution and all that kind of stuff.” Caitlyn proudly stood by her community. “But my loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community,” she told the audience.

Kanye, 39, has been hinting at a run in the presidential election. At first it seemed like he was setting his sights on a 2020 campaign, but he tweeted, “#2024,” after meeting with Trump on Dec. 13. He said he met with the future president to discuss “multicultural issues,” and explained, “this issues included bullying, supporting teachers, and violence in Chicago,” in a tweet. Do you think Caitlyn make a good running mate for Kanye?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Caitlyn would run for office? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.