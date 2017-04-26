Caitlyn Jenner & Buzz Bissinger Slam Kris After Memoir Diss: ‘She’s Full Of S**t’

Image Courtesy of NBC

Whoa! On the day her new memoir, ‘Secrets Of My Life,’ was released, Caitlyn Jenner and her co-author Buzz Bissinger dissed the star’s ex-wife Kris Jenner for slamming Caitlyn’s book. The two think that Kris is ‘full of s**t’ when it comes to her criticisms of how Cait portrayed her.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, may be trying to remain somewhat composed when it comes to how she’s handling her ex-wife’s claims about the alleged dishonesty in her new memoir — but her co-author isn’t. Buzz Bissinger, totally ripped apart Kris Jenner when he and Caitlyn appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on April 25, the day the star’s new memoir, Secrets of My Life, was released.

“You are very diplomatic, and you are very kind,” Bruce said to Caitlyn, interrupting her before she could tell host Seth Meyers how she feels about Kris’ accusations. “Can you swear on this show? Kris is, I don’t’ know how to say this. She’s full of s**t. She’s full of s**t. She says, ‘The only nice thing that Caitlyn says in the book is that I was social.’ Look at pages 204 through 227. Kris saved my life. We fell in love quickly. She was great in trying to get me to reconnect with my kids. She was a brilliant negotiator. She streamlined my business. Over and over,” Buzz said.

“You seem like a reasonable guy,” Buzz said to Seth. “If you were with someone who had breasts from hormones and who was taking hormones and later had to have those breasts removed wouldn’t you think something was up with that person? So I don’t know what she’s talking about, except I think it’s fodder for her freaking show.”

After Buzz was done tearing into Cait’s ex, the transgender star went a little easier on Kris. “Can I answer? Ahhh. Oh I love her,” Caitlyn said of Kris. “I tried, and I say in the beginning of the book, ‘This is an honest story, but this is my side of the story. This is how I saw things.’ And when you do that, there are always two sides to every story,” Caitlyn said.

“Kris was, you know, we had 23 very great years together. We raised, you know, 10 wonderful children. We had two more ourselves with Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner]. I worked tirelessly to raise great kids and I’m very proud of my children. So there was two sides,” Caitlyn said.

