Chicago Bulls Vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs Matchup

Game 5 is crucial for the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics! Both teams are tied 2-2 in the opening-round playoffs series, and the pressure is on! The Celtics will host the Bulls on April 26, and you can watch the game RIGHT HERE!

Now, let’s get down to business. Both teams are tied 2-2 heading into Game 5, so we may see a different side of the Bulls and the Celtics tonight. However, can the Bulls take back the lead 3-2 without Rajon Rondo?

The star point guard, 31, suffered a fractured right thumb in the third quarter of the Bulls’ Game 2 win over the Celtics on April 18. Rondo confirmed that he will not play tonight, according to Nick Friedell, who covers the Bulls. There was hope that Rondo would be back for Game 6, until Friedell’s latest update on April 26. He tweeted that Rondo’s injury may actually be worse then he thought.

Rondo revealed for the first time today that the reason his hand was casted was because he also has a torn ligament in his wrist. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 26, 2017

Rondo’s cast has since been removed, according to reports. However, his wrist still remains in a splint.

While the Celtics aren’t dealing with a thumb injury, they have other things going on. The team has been comforting their star point guard, Isaiah Thomas, 28, whose sister, Chyna, 22, was killed in a tragic car crash just before the start of the playoffs [April 15].

The day after his sister’s death, Thomas was set to play his first game of the playoffs against the Bulls. Before the game, he was seen crying, court side with his head buried in his shirt.

He spoke out for the first time about his sister’s devastating passing on April 24, when he credited his teammates for keeping him sane. “Mentally and emotionally, I’m not here, so I just feed off what the guys give me,” Thomas told reporters. “They give me a lot of confidence. I can’t do it without those guys. They believe in me. Being here is what makes me, I guess, sane. It makes me feel somewhat normal through these tough times.” So sad.

Although Thomas admitted that he hasn’t been present, mentally and emotionally, it has not shown during his playoffs stint thus far. He’s played like a champion during every minute in the first round of the series. In fact, he scored 33 points during the Celtics’ Game 4 win against Chicago on April 23. Can he pull it off tonight? Can the Bulls come out on top with Rondo? We’ll see!

