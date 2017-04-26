Brad Pitt Finally Reconciles & Reunites With Maddox & Pax On Overnight Visit

REX/Shutterstock

Have Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt finally forgiven Brad Pitt? The actor recently had an overnight visit with all six kids, according to an April 26 report, and fortunately it went well. Here are the details!

Brad Pitt, 52, is making progress with Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, and the rest of the kids, as a source tells In Touch magazine in their May 8 issue. “Along with their younger siblings,” the insider claims, “Maddox and Pax had an overnight visit with their father.” That’s a huge step!

“The kids were in the company of two nannies employed by Angelina Jolie, 41, and the nannies also spent the night at Brad’s house,” the source continues of Brad’s visit with his older boys and Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 8. “Initially, Brad was resisting having them there, but Angie insisted it was being recommended by the therapists, so he agreed.”

They all “had a family dinner around the table, which Brad truly enjoyed,” the insider adds. “It was total chaos, as the kids all wanted to eat different things, and Brad was grateful to have a chef who accommodated all of their requests.” So great to hear that Brad is getting along so well with the kids, because as we know, things have been tense since the alleged plane incident.

Finally, Brad did his best to let his kids steer the ship. “[Brad] didn’t force anything [during the visit], and he let the kids set the tone,” the source reveals. “Maddox and Pax both have forgiven [Brad],” the source insists, adding that it “left Brad feeling a lot better about the state of the relationship.” We’re so glad!

