Angelina Jolie Treats Shiloh, 10, To A Ukulele During Girls Day Out — New Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is one rockin’ mom! The actress took her 10-year-old Shiloh out for some mother-daughter bonding time to a guitar store where the little girl came away with a new ukulele! We’ve got the pics.

The Jolie-Pitt family has a budding musician on their hands! Mom Angelina, 41, took her 10-year-old daughter Shiloh out shopping, but it wasn’t for something like clothes or toys. The pair hit up Hollywood’s famed Guitar Center on Apr. 26 where Shi got a brand new ukulele! They were seen leaving the store and while the price tag was still on the instrument, she was already excitedly strumming away on it to her heart’s content! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Angelina looked gorgeous as ever wearing a head to toe black ensemble. She wore a long satin skirt with a matching top paired with a classic black coat. No pop of color could be seen anywhere, as her suede boots and aviator sunglasses were also in her favorite shade. Shiloh looked super casual in a pair of camouflage shorts and a grey hoodie, hiding her short blonde hair underneath a baseball cap.

The Oscar winner seems to be moving in on estranged husband Brad Pitt‘s turf, as the 53-year-old father of their six kids has been a regular at taking the children to the Guitar Center in the past, especially Shiloh and her older brother Pax, 13. “Brad used to come in all the time,” a source at the store told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in Jan. 2017. “He’s a cool dude and brings his kids sometimes. He used to come on a regular basis with his daughter and son.”

“They usually spent time looking at acoustic travel guitars, which are perfect for young kids, and electric guitars like the Squire Electric Guitar made by Fender. These are entry-level guitars. Then we have the drums upstairs. The kids and Brad would just play whatever they wanted. Brad seemed to encourage them. Nice guy, great father,” the insider added. It looks like Mom Angelina is continuing to encourage their kids’ musical interests, even though she’s no longer with the actor.

HollywoodLifers, do you think any of the Jolie-Pitt kids will grow up to become professional musicians? Or are they just having a fun hobby?

