Andi Dorfman So ‘Sad’ About Chris Soules’ Fatal Crash: ‘He’s Probably Devastated’

Andi Dorfman is speaking out after hearing about the terrible car accident her former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant, Chris Soules, was involved in that left one man dead. We’ve got her full statement on the tragedy.

Andi Dorfman, 30, refuses to condemn Chris Soules, 35, for his fatal car accident. After hearing about the tragic news, Andi spoke to ET Online to send her condolences to the family of Kenneth Mosher, the man who died in the accident, as well as to send her love to Chris and his family.

“It’s all very sad,” Andi told the outlet, referring to the accident that took place on Monday night, April 24 in Iowa. “I haven’t talked to Chris yet but knowing him, I know that he is probably devastated.” So sad.

Andi added, “My thoughts go out to [Kenneth Mosher] and his family, as well as the Soules family. You never want to hear that a friend has been involved in a horrific, life-altering tragedy like this. I’m just saddened for everyone involved.”

In case you missed the news surrounding the accident, the accident happened when Chris hit the back of a tractor trailer at around 8pm on Monday night. Both cars were reportedly forced into a ditch on the side of the road, but sadly Kenneth, the man driving the tractor, didn’t survive the accident. Newly released 911 calls reveal that before fleeing the scene of the accident in a red pickup truck, Chris called 911 himself and even tried to check Kenneth’s pulse to see if he was alive. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the former Bachelor could be facing up to 25 years in jail for the fatal accident.

