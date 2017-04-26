‘Devil’s Gate’ Star Amanda Schull: We Can’t ‘Underscore’ The ‘Importance Of Women’ On Film

REX/Shutterstock

As one of only two women starring in ‘Devil’s Gate’, Amanda Schull opened up about how important being a woman in film, television and Hollywood in general is with HollywoodLife.com.

Amanda Schull, 38, stars alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Shawn Ashmore and Bridget Regan in Devil’s Gate, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday, April 24 in New York City. While on the red carpet, HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Amanda about the film and, more importantly, her stance on women in film.

“I don’t think I can underscore enough the importance of women’s strength and importance in television and film,” Amanda told HollywoodLife.com. She then went on to explain how it played into filming Devil’s Gate as one of only two women in the film. “I think you are really lucky that two lead guys, two girls, and we had a wonderful camaraderie and everybody had challenging, deep characters to try to explore,” she shared. “On that level, everyone had not just an expected character as far as the genre goes or as film goes, everyone has vulnerabilities as well as strengths. I think that’s important to examine in film and television. I also think there’s a resurgence of strong women on television and in film right now.”

Speaking of strong women in film, Amanda went into detail about her character in Devil’s Gate, Daria Francis, was exactly that. “My character is an FBI agent. She is very straight forward, very by the book, but she’s also suffering from a bit of a career setback. She is in Devil’s Gate pursuing this investigation, sort of as a personal redemption and to try and prove to herself as well as her department that she can see this through and solve this crime.”

Interestingly enough, the director of Devil’s Gate, Clay Staub, revealed that Amanda’s character was originally a man. However, when he realized how important it was for Amanda’s character to know and understand a woman [Bridget Regan’s character] who was desperately trying to find her child, that the FBI agent needed to be female.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Amanda’s stance on women in film? Comment below and let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.