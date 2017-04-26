Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Slams Alleged Prison ‘Lover’: Kyle Kennedy Just Wants Money

REX/Shutterstock

The plot thickens! Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer was quick to slam reports that claim his former client had an alleged homosexual prison ‘lover.’ According to Jose Baez, inmate Kyle Kennedy is making up fabrications about the late NFL star for money!

There are still so many burning questions surrounding Aaron Hernandez‘s death. One of the motives behind the athlete’s reported suicide is his alleged relationship with prison inmate Kyle Kennedy. But according to Aaron’s lawyer, Jose Baez, money-hungry Kyle is making up a false story just to get attention and dollar bills from the media. Jose also shot down all reports that Aaron left a note for a secret gay prison lover, and has no interest in hearing any kind of statement from Kyle.

“Our team is doing serious legal work,” Jose explained to TMZ. “We don’t have the time to stop our efforts and respond to every convicted felon that has something to say about Aaron Hernandez.” In response to Jose’s disbelief, Kyle hired a lawyer of his own following reports that the late New England Patriots star wrote a suicide note addressed to him before his death. It sounds like Kyle wants the world to know that he truly did have a close relationship with Aaron and that they spent a “great deal of time together.”

Whether or not you believe the Kyle, there are some red flags we just can’t ignore. For one, the inmate has a dating profile set up on the website Write A Prisoner where his sexual orientation is listed as “straight.” “I signed up on this website so I can correspond and possibly build friendships with people from around the world,” wrote Kyle in the “About Me” section. Another red flag is that Kyle will reportedly get out of jail next year…so he could really use some extra money to start a new life!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Aaron’s lawyer — is Kyle making up stories for money?

