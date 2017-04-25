Kenneth Mosher: Facts About Man Chris Soules Allegedly Killed In Horrific Crash

Courtesy of Twitter/Buchanan County Correctional Facility

Kenneth Mosher has been identified as the victim former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules allegedly killed in a terrifying car crash on April 24. Kenneth is remembered as a hardworking, beloved farmer who knew Chris well. Learn more about the late Kenneth Mosher here.

1. He was Chris Soules’s neighbor

Kenneth Mosher, 66, known as Kenny, knew Chris Soules. The victim in a deadly accident in which Chris allegedly rammed the back of his tractor was The Bachelor star’s longtime neighbor in rural Iowa. Kenny had a farm near Chris’s own in Aurora, Iowa. The crash occurred on farmland that his family partially owned. He lived in Aurora his whole life, and was well known in the small, tight-knit community.

2. He was a husband, father, and grandfather

Kenny had two sons and three grandchildren, according to local KWWL-TV. His wife Nancy Mosher‘s Facebook page showed photos of his grandkids posing on a John Deere tractor, similar to what he was riding in at the time of his death. Nancy told Radar Online that she is understandably “not very well” the day after her beloved husband’s fatal crash.

3. He was a hard-working and dedicated farmer

Kenny grew up in Aurora, Iowa, and spent the rest of his life in the rural town. He owned and operated a farm near where the crash occurred, which was his pride and joy. Kenny’s favorite pastime was planting and growing corn, according to his family member Richard Roepke.

4. Paramedics attempted to save him at the crime scene

Kenny’s death was shocking and sudden for the Aurora community. The farmer was allegedly rear-ended by Chris Soules while riding in his John Deere tractor. Chris’s pickup truck allegedly slammed into the tractor, sending Kenny into a roadside ditch. Chris’s truck also went into the ditch, but he escaped unharmed. The reality star allegedly fled the scene of the crime. Authorities rushed to the crash scene and tried to help Kenny, but he sadly died later that night at a local hospital.

5. Chris is facing serious charges for his death

Chris was arrested hours after the fatal crash on charges of fleeing the scene of a crime where a death occurred. He was released from jail the next day after posting a $10,000 bail. The Buchanan County sheriff told HollywoodLife.com that he’ll likely have to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet, and surrender his passport as a condition of the bail. If convicted of the crime, which is classified as a Class D felony, Chris could face up to five years in prison for Kenny’s death.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Kenny’s family during this difficult time.

