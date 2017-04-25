Chelsea Vs. Southampton Live Stream — Watch The Premier League Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Game on! Chelsea will be hosting Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Apr. 25th at 2:45 pm EST for a wild Premier League soccer match. Catch every goal and corner kick live online here!

Chelsea are at the top of the Premier League table with 75 points thanks to the marvelous ball handling skills of young stud Diego Costa. As they face Southampton on their home pitch, Chelsea defender David Luiz will be looked to continue his suffocating control of the backfield. Southampton is at the middle of the Premier League table with only 40 points in 31 games played. A win in this game against the fierce Chelsea team can do a lot to boost the moral of the team as well as the fans.

Look for Southampton forward Shane Long to have a strong showing in this game. If he can put the ball in the net early in the game Chelsea may be forced to play with their backs against the wall. Southampton are a dangerous team and anything could happen in this wild, late season meeting. Enjoy!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Can Chelsea hold it down at home or will Southampton get the win? Let us know who you got!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.