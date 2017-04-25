Tyga Scared He’ll Lose Kylie Forever: He Feels ‘Threatened’ By Her Travis Scott Romance

REX/Shutterstock

T-Raww wants that old thang back! Tyga is so ‘threatened’ by Travis Scott and his romance with ex Kylie Jenner he’s afraid he just may lose the reality star for good. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Tyga, 27, just cant’ seem to catch a break when it comes to his ladies. Just a few weeks ago, Blac Chyna, 28, chewed him out on social media and accused him of not paying their son’s nanny. And now, his relationship with Kylie Jenner, 19, could be over entirely because she’s infatuated with her new man Travis Scott, 24.

“Tyga’s beginning to feel quite threatened by Travis and for the first time ever thinks he could end up loosing Kylie,” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife.com. “Travis is winning at life! He’s on a successful tour, he’s killing the rap game and every time he turns around he’s being offered a new opportunity of sorts.

“It’s been a while since Tyga’s seen that type of action and the more he thinks of it, the more Travis sounds like the perfect dude for Kylie,” the source adds. “That’s the type of sh** the Kardashian/Jenner girls look for in a man and Travis has it all and that irks T.”

Tyga better do something quick because there’s no turning down the fire that’s happening between Kylie and Travis. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kylie and Travis’ romance is poppin’ like hot fish grease and those close to her say she’s head over heels for her new bae. “She’s super turned on by how successful he is,” another source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She feels he’s much more on her level than Tyga was, so she definitely likes that. All her friends definitely think something could develop between them, but it’s still early days right now.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga should get back together?

