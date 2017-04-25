Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris: Why She’s ‘Scared’ To Go Through With Divorce From T.I.

REX/Shutterstock

Could Tiny be calling off her divorce from T.I.? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Tameka Harris is nervous about officially calling it quits from T.I. — but it’s not what you think.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is having some second thoughts about signing her divorce papers. Is she really ready to formally split with T.I., 36, and break up their family for good? Not so fast, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com — revealing that Tiny’s biggest concern in finalizing their break up is their children.

“Tiny’s really over her marriage from TIP and the real reason why she’s completely scared of divorcing him is because she doesn’t want to put her children through an emotional roller coaster,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “TIP’s so controlling, even with the kids. He thinks he’s the smartest man on earth who knows everything and believes that what he says goes.”

The source also shared that Tiny was “stunned” to learn that T.I. didn’t want her taking their daughter, Heiress, on the Xscape reunion tour. “The last thing Tiny wants to do is fight TIP for custody and visitation and she certainly doesn’t want the kids to have to choose who they want to be with more,” the source explained. “Had it not been for her children, she’d have gotten rid of TIP years ago. One thing is for sure though, she’s over T.I.”

As their divorce remains pending, Tiny made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on April 20 to discuss her split from T.I. She confirmed that they weren’t together anymore, and even opened up about the drama with her estranged husband’s alleged side chick, Bernice Burgos. “You keep coming,” Tiny said, referring to the fact that Bernice posted not one, but two videos about Tiny on Instagram. “She’s supposed to be quiet,” Tiny explained. “Every woman that’s not the one knows that you’re supposed to be quiet.” Burn!

