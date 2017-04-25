‘The Voice’: Top 12 Reveal How They’re Preparing For Possible Instant Save Performances

The Voice Season 12 Top 12

The Instant Save is back in play on the April 25 episode of ‘The Voice,’ but the artists won’t know until moments before if they’ll have to perform live to avoid elimination. So, how are the singers preparing for the possibility that it could be them?

If you’re not familiar with how the Instant Save works on The Voice, here’s a refresher. The two contestants who receive the least amount of votes get one last chance to perform live during the results show, and viewers will have the commercial break to vote on Twitter for their favorite. That artist will be safe from elimination, while the other will be sent home.

However, here’s where it gets tough for the contestants: They don’t know who the bottom 2 will be until RIGHT before the performance, so they all have to prepare something just in case its them. After the April 24 show, the Top 12 revealed how they’re getting ready for that possibility.

Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake Shelton): “I think just praying and pushing cause you never know what America is going to want. You have to hope for the best and practice. You never know — it could be you on that stage, and if it is you on that stage, you want to make sure that you are prepared to be there. I am just wishing for the best.”

TSoul (Team Blake): Like [Aliyah] said: Practice. But also, you need purpose and right now we are living our purpose. I believe we are all going to end up where we are supposed to be.

Vanessa Ferguson (Team Alicia Keys): “I’m going home to work on this song right after this is over!”

Stephanie Rice (Team Alicia): “No one ever knows what’s going to happen, and like [Vanessa] said, I’m going back to the hotel room and starting to learn a new song.

Hunter Plake (Team Gwen Stefani): “I’m just looking forward to hanging out tomorrow. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I think I’m just taking it day by day right now. I’m not really worried about tomorrow right now. I’m just thinking about what happened [on Monday night] because I could be gone tomorrow or I could be here until the end. That’s my attitude going into this.”

Troy Ramey (Team Gwen): “I agree [with Hunter]. This is all such an overwhelming and fast-paced situation that I think that all of us have kind of figured out that we need, really, to try to just enjoy the moment and not get too ahead of ourselves. Everything moves so quickly, but obviously, if the time comes and we’re going to need to perform that song, we’re going to be ready for it because we’ve been preparing really hard this whole week, so we’re ready for anything.”

