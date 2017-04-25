It’s finally here! The ‘perfect date,’ April 25! You may remember the iconic date as the one the ditzy Miss Rhode Island named during the ‘Miss Congeniality’ pageant, but we want to know YOUR perfect date, and use it to find your hunky celeb soulmate! Take our quiz, here.

When a normal person is asked to “describe your perfect date,” they may imagine a romantic walk down a white sand beach, dinner and a movie, or a night salsa dancing, but not Cheryl Frasier AKA Miss Rhode Island. The adorably dim character in the 2000 hit movie Miss Congeniality (played by Heather Burns) thought that the host played by William Shatner wanted her to name an actual date, like on the calendar.

So what date did she name? April 25, of course! “Because it’s not too hot and not too cold, all you need is a light jacket,” she explained with an adorable giggle and a confident smile at the end. William, on the other hand, immediately looked shocked and annoyed at the silly answer. The moment has now become one of our fave quotes to use every year (right about the same time we break out “It’s gonna be May!”)

But let’s talk about REAL dates for a second, shall we? As in, romantic outings. Describe your perfect date in the quiz above, and we’ll match you up with your sexy celebrity soulmate! Do you like long walks on the beach? Or some over-the-top romantic gesture? What about a low-key night in with your boo? Take the super fun quiz above and we’ll tell you which guy should accompany you. Will it be Justin Bieber, Drake, Harry Styles, or The Weeknd?

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity guy was your soulmate based on your perfect date? Let us know!