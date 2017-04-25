REX/Shutterstock

Of course the most influential people in the world would also have the best style! Celebrities, icons, and world leaders alike flocked to the Time 100 Gala red carpet on April 25 and looked incredible. From Demi Lovato’s ensemble, to Blake Lively’s dress, these are the total stunners on the gala’s red carpet!

Is it any surprise that Demi Lovato, 24, looked positively radiant at the TIME 100 Gala on April 25? Demi hit the annual event as an honoree, and looked the part in a royal blue gown with gorgeous beading on the top and a sexy plunging neckline. Her ensemble is definitely one of the best things we’ve ever seen her wear. Being included on the TIME 100 list is an incredible accomplishment, and Demi deserves it for her activism in “getting people to speak up about mental illness and the stigma around it,” as Ariana Huffington wrote in her glowing entry on the list (Demi is bipolar). She’s also been open about her experiences with bullying and substance abuse. “Her courage, honesty and willingness to use her own experiences to help others are what make her a true star,” Ariana wrote. So true! Click through the gallery above to see Demi and so many more!

Blake Lively, 29, completely stunned as well. She looked super chic and sophisticated in a lacy brown number covered in gorgeous embroidered flowers. Plus, her cleavage looked amazing! Stars like Emma Stone (hailed for being honest and open, along with being an Oscar-winning actress), Sarah Paulson (“changing the landscape of the film and television industry”), Ashley Graham (being a renegade in the fashion industry), and Simone Biles (her incredible wins at the 2016 Rio Olympics), all absolutely killed it on the red carpet, too!

And the dudes looked amazing too. How handsome are they?? Ryan Reynolds (his “singular commitment, energy and imagination”) obviously looked like a million bucks in a classic blue suit, because when doesn’t he? John Legend was a total hottie in his black tux, and footballer Colin Kaepernick was daring in his entirely black silk ensemble. Click through the gallery above to see them all!

HollywoodLifers, whose red carpet look was your fave at the TIME 100 gala?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.