‘Prison Break’ Recap: A Shocking Betrayal Is Revealed & Michael’s Left In BIG Trouble

Michael and his men escape Ogygia and reunite with Lincoln on the April 25 episode of ‘Prison Break,’ but their troubles only get worse after one man is brutally killed. Plus, T-Bag discovers Poseidon’s possible identity and it’s the ULTIMATE betrayal.

Sheba’s father, who owe’s Lincoln a favor for saving Sheba’s life, reveals he has a way to get Michael out of prison — he knows a federal judgel, and in exchange for a car, the judge gives Michael (or Kaniel Outis) a full pardon. Just as Linc arrives at Ogygia with the pardon, though, the guards he needs to give it to are leaving to get away before access to the airport is shut down. Mustapha, the head guard, has the keys, but he’s gone before Lincoln gets there. However, he’s killed by ISIL and Linc is able to use Michael’s messenger boy to retrieve them.

In Ogygia, Cross reveals a plan to capture Abu Ramal to use him as leverage to keep his people safe from ISIL when the terrorist group takes over the prison. Meanwhile, in solitary, Michael has a Hail Mary plan. He left items in one specific cell four years earlier, and the cell is marked by a brick with an ‘S.’ The problem? The stuff is in Ramal’s cell, and he’s livid at Michael for leaving him behind during the escape.

Cross is causing chaos in general population, and when he starts trying to break into solitary to get to Kaniel and Ramal, it’s enough for the latter to give in and join Michael’s escape plan. In the ‘S’ brick, there’s a spoon and a string, and Michael instructs Ramal to use the string to pull down a water pipe above. Then, Ramal is to bend the spoon and attach it to the pipe, stick it through his cell slot, and lift the loose hinges off the doors of Michael’s cell.

In the most nerve-wracking moment that’s reminiscent of the original Prison Break, Ramal gets the hinges loose and Michael is able to get out, get the keys, and let the men out of their cells. He allows Ramal to come with them after getting his word that he’ll be their insurance to get to the border, and just as the foursome exit solitary, the rebelling prisoners break in.

Cross manages to catch up, and he has a machine gun that he stole after killing one of the remaining guards. Out of nowhere, Sid, who got left behind in the escape when Cross’ men pulled him out of the vent, pops out, grabs a makeshift knife from the floor, and stabs Cross to death. As all this is going down, Lincoln finally uses the keys he stole to get into the prison…but just as he gets inside, he sees Michael and his men climbing over a back wall.

Outside, Michael decides it’s time to ditch Ja — he’s become a liability because he’s not focused. It’s part of a greater plan, though, as he hands Ja a note that reads: “Our way out is under the work bench.” It’s a clue for Ja to take a separate route to the auto shop, where Ramal’s men are meeting them, and obtain weapons from Michael’s lair. Unfortunately, Ramal isn’t an idiot, and has his men waiting with machine guns.

The ISIL men surround Michael’s crew, and Ramal has a knife to Michael’s throat. But Linc shows up just in time, and takes over the machine gun atop one of ISIL’s trucks. Ramal won’t let up, but luckily, Whip has experience in killing with a knife (it’s why he was imprisoned to begin with). He stealthily grabs the weapon right out of Ramal’s hand and kills the terrorist. Finally, Lincoln and Michael are reunited, and Michael explains the reason he had to originally pretend he didn’t know who Linc was is because he was being watched in Ogygia by people who can’t know he was getting out. Who exactly he’s referring to, though, remains a mystery.

However, the trouble is far from over. The group sees on television that their entire fight with Ramal was recorded. Now, ISIL has taken over the government…and waged war on Michael and his men. So much for that escape, huh?

T-Bag Makes A Shocking Discovery

Back in the States, T-Bag confronts Kellerman in his home — he’s convinced Paul is Poseidon, the man who A&W and Van Gogh answer to, who also put Michael in prison to free Ramal. Kellerman reveals that the State Department has been looking for the “untouchable” Poseidon, a rogue CIA agent who wasn’t happy with how the government was handling foreign policy, for years. He breaks down why Poseidon would want Ramal out of prison: If Poseidon doesn’t think the government is doing a good job controlling Russia and Iran, he could use Ramal and the ISIL terrorists to fight those countries.

Just as he’s done explaining, Kellerman is shot through the window. As T-Bag escapes through a back door, A&W and Van Gogh, who are coming from a meeting with the mysterious Henry Kishida, enter the house, and the latter fires another bullet at Kellerman, finishing the job. T-Bag follows A&W and Van Gogh as they drive away. He finds them meeting with a man, and even T-Bag is shocked at who it is — Jacob, Sara’s husband.

WHOA. So, is Jacob actually Poseidon?! Either way, he’s clearly working with these people in some regard, and has been lying to Sara this entire time. Plus, will Michael and Lincoln have the same luck getting out of a country as they have getting out of prisons? We only have five episodes left to find out!

