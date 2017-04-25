‘Pretty Little Liars’ Recap: Emily Is Forced To Embrace Her Dark Side To Save Her Career

Next up in A.D.’s game is Emily Fields! On the April 25 episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Emily is confronted by an Alison mini-me and has to resort to desperate measures to make sure her career stays intact!

The girls are slowly starting to realize that A.D. consists of more than Noel and Jenna. There’s no way Jenna could have constructed this game! Hanna is still really pissed that Spencer started playing, putting them all at risk. Emily says she’s done and not playing the game. Spencer reminds her that A.D. has them on tape burying Rollins. Emily claims she doesn’t care if that video finds its way to the police.

A Philadelphia Inquirer reporter comes across Aria while trying to get in touch with Ezra about a story. He wants to talk to Ezra and his fiancee, NICOLE. Aria is not about this at all and snaps at the reporter, “Nicole Gordon was never his fiancee. I am.” The longer Ezra stays away, the more worried Aria is going to get. Thankfully, Holden is there to ease her anxiety. He advises Aria to give Ezra some time and not jump to conclusions.

Emily and Paige may be years older than their high school students, but they can’t escape the drama. There’s a high school girl named Addison who is basically a mini Alison. Even Alison admits Addison is just a worse version of her. Addison just loves stir up trouble. She listens in on Alison and Emily’s conversation and takes intimate photos of them.

Addison goes to Paige and says she doesn’t feel comfortable around Emily. She claims Emily’s been inappropriate with her! WTF?! Someone get this girl OUT OF HERE. Addison shows Paige the super close photo of Alison and Emily. That certainly ignites the fire in Paige. She goes to Emily and warns her not to get sucked into Alison’s drama. Regardless of how she feels about Alison, Paige isn’t going to let a mean girl take Emily down. Paige agrees to help Emily.

Spencer is still in a mood over her mother lying to her about her birth mother, as she should be. Spencer knows her dad is avoiding coming home so he doesn’t have to face her. She demands to know what Melissa knows. Mrs. Hastings admits that Melissa has no idea about Mary Drake. Later, Spencer’s mom reveals she’s planning to sell their house!

Mona goes through Hanna’s closet because she’s Mona and pulls a dress for the senator’s daughter. Hanna freaks when she finds out and says the girl can’t wear it. She designed it while working for Claudia and some of the inspiration came from Claudia. Caleb calms her nervous and urges her to seize this moment. Isn’t he the sweetest?!

Spencer asks Marco to make finding Mary Drake a top priority. While talking at the police station, JENNA shows up. She cries that Noel forced her to play along with his game. He recruited because he knew she needed money, and Charlotte had left some behind. She claims that Noel was going to kill her, so that’s why she acted like she did at the school for the blind. Spencer doesn’t buy her story at all.

Jenna continues to cause drama for everyone. She walks in front of Hanna wearing a very similar dress as the one Hanna designed. Mona demands to know where Jenna got her dress, but Jenna is tight-lipped. Hanna refuses to let it go and follows Jenna with Caleb in tow. Caleb distracts Jenna and low-key threatens her while Hanna somehow finds her way inside a shoe repair store and ends up injuring herself. That’s what happens when you go snooping!

Emily is convinced Addison is a pawn in A.D.’s game after she thinks she saw Addison and Jenna texting. She ends up blackmailing Addison to save herself, earning her a new puzzle piece to put on the gameboard and a text from A.D. “Embrace your darkness, Em,” A.D. says. “I’ve had to.” Emily and Spencer have played the game now, so who’s next?!

