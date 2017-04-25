‘Pretty Little Liars’ fans, you’re about to get all the answers you’ve been craving. HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Sasha Pieterse about what’s to come in the final episodes. She revealed that a certain DiLaurentis is returning and you can expect to find out Charlotte’s killer! Watch our full interview with Sasha!

Jason DiLaurentis (Drew Van Acker) will be coming back to Pretty Little Liars during the final 10 episodes of the show, Sasha Pieterse told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She also dished that we will find out the identity of Charlotte’s killer. That stone is not going to be left unturned.

“I think everything’s answered except for how the moms got out of the basement,” Sasha told HollywoodLife.com at the Freeform Upfronts on April 19. That’s about it. We still don’t know how that happened. That is our only mystery left on the show, I promise.”

Seriously, how did those moms get out of the basement? That’s a mystery that may never be solved. All of the girls on PLL have so much on their plate, especially Alison, who’s pregnant!

“She’s deciding what she’s doing with that,” Sasha continued. “Her friends are so great. You can definitely see in this season that they do connect, I think, on a deeper level and a different level. They’re all struggling with something, but I think with this A, it is very different. The stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot more danger involved. It doesn’t feel like the previous As. It’s a much more heightened situation, especially now that Alison’s pregnant and Ezria’s kind of complicated. There’s all these push and pulls that are happening, and I think the fans are really going to love it. It’s definitely a love letter to the fans.”

Emily (Shay Mitchell) is the only one who knows about Alison’s pregnancy, and the other Liars are definitely going to be caught off guard by the reveal. “I think they’re all equally as shocked. There was no intention, obviously, of this happening,” Sasha said in our interview. “They are basically just trying to be there for Alison and there not sure how to be. It’s a very sensitive situation. They don’t know if she wants to keep it, if she doesn’t, so there’s a lot going on in her mind.”

The final episode of the series will reveal who is Uber A. Sasha promises that the reveal is “amazing” and well worth the wait. “For this person who plays this character I can’t reveal the gender of, it’s so amazing,” she said. “Filming was so awesome. It was just really rewarding. Seriously, I’m so satisfied about it.”

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is Uber A? Let us know!