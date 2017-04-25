‘DWTS’: Peta ‘Flabbergasted’ Nancy Kerrigan Made It Further Than Maks & Heather

Courtesy of ABC

Fans were shocked when Maks Chmerkovskiy and Heather Morris were eliminated on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after getting a perfect score, and when HollywoodLife.com caught up with Peta Murgatroyd to get her take, we learned that she feels the same way!

Maks Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Heather Morris‘ DWTS elimination on April 24 had Peta Murgatroyd, 30, reeling with shock, as she tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s really devastating. Maks was so positive and really excited to be back dancing, so to go out like that hurts me just as much as it did him,” Peta says. “Backstage [after the elimination], I was flabbergasted. I mean, I love Nancy [Kerrigan], 47, but I thought Max and Heather would stay.” So did we, Peta. So did we.

Peta tells us that she doesn’t think “the show is rigged” at all, but she hints that Maks and Heather possibly lacked the fanbase that Nancy has. “I don’t count the votes, but maybe Nancy Kerrigan is America’s Sweetheart. I don’t know,” Peta tells us. Ooh!

Of course, Peta laughed when we asked her to demand a recount. “You can’t do that! Once you’re out, you’re out,” Peta grins. Too bad, huh?

