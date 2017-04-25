Pamela Anderson’s Boobs Spill Out Of Pasties & Cutout Bra In Coco de Mer Campaign

Please credit all images Rankin / The Full Service / Coco de Mer.

Pamela Anderson’s boobs in pasties and a cutout bra are the main focus of her Coco de Mer campaign, which left us in awe of her incredible figure — and just when we thought the shoot couldn’t get any hotter, the brand released a slew of sexy images! Feast your eyes on the sexy looks right here.

Pamela Anderson, 49, looks amazing in her latest campaign for Coco de Mer, where she rocked a seriously seductive, bondage-inspired look for the black-and-white shoot — and she totally smolders in front of the camera! Now, the brand has a completely new set of campaign images which show the star in nothing more than a cutout bra — and her ample assets are on full display thanks to the circular pasties. The shoot was captured by Rankin for Coco de Mer, and Pam teamed up with the brand on the sexy line, so if you want to get the look you can shop for the styles on the brand’s website. In the new shoot, Pam can be seen wearing the cutout Persephone Frame Bra, which serves up serious dominatrix vibes and retails for approximately $96.

Seeing her pose for a sexy campaign is nothing new — in fact, the star admitted that she’s still up for seductive shoots when she appeared on the British show Loose Women in February 2017, when she said: “I’m still up to naughty things. Nothing changes. We’re sexual creatures. Women are sensual until we’re not on this earth.” She also admitted that she feels comfortable in her own skin — and it definitely shows! “Maybe that’s age, it’s just what happens. There’s no denying it,” she said.

