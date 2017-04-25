Norman Powell Nails 2 Epic Slam Dunks In Raptors’ Win Against Bucks — Wild Video

REX/Shutterstock

Is Norman Powell human? The second year rookie dunked all over the Milwaukee Bucks on April 24 in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs! Powell put the Raptors in the series lead with his insane slams, and you have to watch it all, right here!

Norman Powell, 23, was the star of Game 5 on April 25, when the Raptors blazed past the Bucks, 118-93! He dropped a career-high 25 points, with two filthy dunks that had Raptors’ fans on their feet! Watch his most wild moments, below!

We’ve had that video on repeat ever since the game wrapped on Monday night. Powell was a powerhouse, going 4-for-4 from downtown for three-pointers. The guard out of UCLA, went 8-for-11 in shooting, and he also contributed four assists, four rebounds and three steals. Talk about a game MVP?!

Toronto looked like a different team in Game 5. With the help of Powell’s impeccable performance, the Raptors are finally on top. On Monday, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference stole the 3-2 series lead in the first round playoff game. The Bucks’ loss also put them on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs, so they’ve got to be on edge right about now.

Powell was the star of the game Raptors game against the Bucks and his teammates knew it, especially veteran, Kyle Lowry, 31. In a press conference after the game, when reporters only addressed Lowry, he made sure Powell got the spotlight. “Norms here,” Lowry replied to a moderator, after he asked reporters if there were any more questions. “Ask him a question,” Lowry said while he pointed to Powell. And, the slam dunk king just laughed if off. How humble?!

After a stellar performance in Game 5, the Raptors are set to play on Thursday, April 27! Their opponent is still to be determined.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think the Raptors can win Game 6?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.