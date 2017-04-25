Maksim Chmerkovskiy Skips ‘GMA’ With Heather Morris After Scary Family Crisis

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no! Maksim Chmerkovskiy was forced to let Heather Morris do her post-elimination ‘GMA’ interview solo on April 25 after a personal emergency came up unexpectedly. Is everyone OK? Here’s what we know.

“They had some sort of run-in with, you know, some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there,” Heather Morris, 30, revealed on Good Morning America. “They took care of it. They’re safe and Peta’s OK. That’s the most important thing, making sure she’s calm.”

How awful! We’re so glad Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and their baby boy, Shai, are OK. This terrifying situation comes just hours after Maks and Heather were shockingly voted off Dancing with the Stars after scoring all perfect 10s on the April 24 episode, the first pair to do so this season.

Despite the shocking elimination, Heather is remaining positive and choosing to look on the bright side. “You know, it’s like a weird thing because you know it’s reality television and so many things can go wrong and you’re trying to be hopeful the whole time and just have a really great experience, so I was expecting it to go either way,” Heather said on GMA. “I was just happy to be there. When it happened, I was just like, you know, it is what it is and things will happen as they may. You know, I just had a great time.”

