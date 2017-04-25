The road ahead for Aria in the finale season is going to be ‘dark’ and ‘twisted,’ Lucy Hale told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the Freeform Upfronts. Plus, she spills on the love triangle between Aria, Ezra, and Nicole. Will Ezra break Aria’s heart?! Watch our interview!

The final season of Pretty Little Liars is in full swing, and Aria has a lot on her plate. She’s engaged to Ezra, but his long lost love is back in his life. Lucy Hale, 27, dished on the love triangle and admitted Ezra has some “soul-searching” to do to decide who’s the best girl for him.

“For the first time in the show, there’s a love triangle but the opposite,” Lucy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So now it’s Ezra with two girls, not Aria with two guys. I thought that was really cool. I mean, it’s like, how do you choose between someone you love so dearly who you thought was dead and you’re soulmate. It’s a win-win. Ezra really has to do some soul-searching and decide who’s the better person for him. I think that Aria really stepped up to the plate, and she’s a woman about it and she’s like, ‘You do what’s best for you.’ She loves him enough to say that.”

In addition to the romantic drama, Aria’s going to be going down a very interesting path in the final PLL episodes, so brace yourselves.

“Aria gets to go down a dark, twisted path that we haven’t gotten to see much of from Aria’s point of view, at least,” she continued. “It gets pretty twisted. Aria gets put in uncomfortable situation and she has to make some huge, life-changing decisions and things that might effect her friendship with the girls and her relationship with Ezra. Everyone and everything that means a lot to her is at stake, so it’s big.”

The series finale of the hit Freeform show will feature the huge reveal of Uber A. Lucy said she’ll be glad when the secret is finally out and thinks the reveal will be “satisfying” for fans.

“I was relieved to finally know. Like, to live with that curiosity for 8 years is annoying and frustrating,” she told HollywoodLife.com. “But it was also very satisfying because it’s good. I’m glad they went this way with the storyline, and I think it’s very clever and makes a lot of sense.”

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

