Life Is Beautiful 2017: Lorde & Chance The Rapper Headlining Festival — Full Lineup

REX/Shutterstock

The 3017 Life Is Beautiful Festival is happening Sept. 22-24 in the heart of Las Vegas, NV, and you won’t want to miss it. Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Muse and more are headlining — check out the full list right here!

Tickets for Life Is Beautiful go on sale 10:00 AM PST on Thursday, April 26. 3-Day GA starts at $275, VIP at $615, V+VIP for $1,195 and All-In for $2,495 if you really feel like balling out. Luckily, they have a payment plan in place that allows you to pay for your tickets over time! Yas. Here’s the full lineup:

✨IT'S LINEUP TIME✨We're pumped to announce the official 2017 #LifeisBeautifulFest lineup! Tickets go on sale 10AM PDT Thursday! 🙌 A post shared by Life Is Beautiful Festival (@lifeisbeautiful) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

How good is that?

Of course, we’re all pumped to see Lorde debut new music as she does the festival circuit this summer, and it’s safe to say that Chance the Rapper is the hottest thing on the planet right now. Trip to Vegas, anyone?

HollywoodLifers, are you going to go to Life is Beautiful? Tell us what you think of the lineup, and who you’re most excited to see!