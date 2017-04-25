Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Racy Skinnydipping Video On Bday Trip — Who Got Naked?

Courtesy of Instagram

If you thought Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘girls only’ birthday getaway had gotten as crazy as it was going to get, you were totally wrong! Kourt shared a snap of one of her friends butt naked in a pool in Puerto Rico and the wild video is shocking!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is clearly having the time of her life as she and her friends celebrate her latest birthday on a “girls only” vacation in South America — but she may not be the one having the most fun. One of Kourtney’s friends got so wild on the trip that she actually stripped down totally nude and hopped in a pool in Puerto Rico!

“When your friends stay naked,” the mother of three captioned the video of her friend rolling around naked in the water. Whoa! Though Kourt doesn’t specify who the lovely nude lady is we have our suspicions!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been going totally insane on the luxurious trip with her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, and some of her besties, including Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkins, Hrush Achemyan, Joyce Bonelli, Sarah Howard, Malika Haqq, and Khadijah Haqq McCray. Now, based on the rockin’ body and shades we can make out in the video, we’re pretty sure it’s Malika who is getting wet and wild in the pool!

Though it was shocking to find out that one of the ladies on the trip was actually skinny dipping, it isn’t actually that surprising based on everything else Kourtney has shared from the trip. Earlier today she tweeted about how “penis” makes her happy and shared a video of her dancing to Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito”!

