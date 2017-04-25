Kim Zolciak’s Son, 4, Heads Home From Hospital After ‘Traumatic’ Dog Bite: We’re ‘Grateful’

Courtesy of Instagram

Kash Biermann’s homeward bound! After suffering a vicious dog attack, Kim Zolciak’s 4-year-old son was finally released from the hospital after hours of surgery and an overnight stay! Thanking fans for their prayers, Kim shared the happy news while revealing she & her fam ‘felt the positivity’ sent their way.

We are SO happy to report that Kim Zolciak‘s, 38, son Kash Biermann, 4, seems to be recovering well from the Apr. 23 dog attack that landed him in the hospital. So well in fact that the youngster was released from the hospital earlier than expected — and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star couldn’t wait to share the exciting news with her fans on Apr. 24.

First and fair most THANK YOU for all your prayers 🙏🏼 they were heard ❤ and Kash is going home today earlier then expected. Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts. We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn't be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

“First and fair most THANK YOU for all your prayers 🙏🏼 they were heard ❤ and Kash is going home today earlier then expected, Kim captioned a touching pic of Kash’s older brother, KJ, 5, holding the poor four-year-old’s bandaged hand. “Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts. We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery ❤️.”

Kim’s daughter, Brielle, 20, also took to social media to show some love for her little brother, whom her mom shares with husband Kroy Biermann, 31. “Kash is so strong ,” Brielle tweeted on the evening of Apr. 23, around the same time Kim first broke the horrifying news that her son was hospitalized due to a dog bite. “I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” Kim wrote alongside a photo of Kroy holding his son’s hand while the little boy laid in a hospital bed.

Kim continued, adding that her family’s support is what helped get her through the difficult time. “My husband, our daughters, KJ, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up,” she wrote. The star added that her son was in the operating room for “a couple hours” and revealed she had canceled her Watch What Happens Live appearance for Apr. 23 on Bravo.

But while the past two days have clearly been trying for Kim and the entire Biermann fam, we are so thrilled Kash is recovering quickly and was allowed to go home! Get well soon, Kash! We can bet Kim will keep fans updated with his healing process.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kash is already being sent home from the hospital? Please send the Biermann family all your love and support below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.