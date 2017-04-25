Kim Kardashian Claims Friends Are ‘Fat Shaming’ Her: They Won’t Let Me Have A Milkshake

Courtesy of Instagram

In the middle of Kim Kardashian’s late night Twitter spree, she revealed something disturbing: her friends are fat shaming her! Kim’s on a girls trip to Mexico, and nobody will let her indulge with dessert. Luckily, Kim had the perfect comeback!

How could anyone fat shame Kim Kardashian? Her body is flawless! Kim, 36, revealed that her friend, hair guru Jen Atkin, wouldn’t let her drink a damn milkshake while they’re parting in Mexico. In fact, she apparently went so far as to add a little alcohol to Kim’s dessert so that she couldn’t finish it (@jenatkinhair spiked my Oreo shake to try to get me to not eat it because she’s fat shaming me). If you don’t remember, Kim doesn’t drink alcohol. Spiking her drink means she’d have to stay away from it completely.

Rude, but effective. It looks like Kim’s totally joking about her friend fat shaming her. The tweet was buried in the middle of a massive Twitter dump that Kim did late at night on April 24/the early morning of April 25 while she documented her incredible trip with all her friends. Kim wasn’t taking Jen’s slight though. She tweeted the evidence! “Oh and as for me you ask? …I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body” she wrote. So good! Just a few minutes later, she tweeted out a Snapchat video of herself wearing a bikini while eating ice cream untouched by Jen, using the deer filter. This is so funny! “Mood #f*ckyouJenAtkin” she captioned it with ice cream cone emojis.

. @jenatkinhair spiked my Oreo shake to try to get me to not eat it because she's fat shaming me — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

Oh and as for me you ask? …I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

Friends don't let friends finish shakes https://t.co/FFY3yUwWIB — Jen Atkin Hair (@jenatkinhair) April 25, 2017

Jen responded by joking “friends don’t let friends finish shakes”. They’re probably poking fun at the haters who have insulted Kim for what they see as flaws in her bikini bod. Seriously; some people think that photos taken by paparazzi of Kim wearing a bikini in Mexico are somehow bad. Kim usually covers up in a sexy one-piece suit, but decided on her girls trip that she’d dress down in a vintage Dior two-piece. She’s never looked better!

