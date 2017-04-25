Kim Kardashian Fires Back At Haters Dissing Bikini Beach Pics: My Body Is ‘Flawless’

Courtesy of Instagram

Step aside, haters! Un-photoshopped pics of Kim Kardashian in a bikini on the beach came out on April 24, but she couldn’t care less about what people have to say about her natural body. See her message to the critics here!

Things are getting wild during Kourtney Kardashian’s 38th birthday celebration in Mexico! The birthday girl and her friends, including sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, were photographed prancing around the beach in their bikinis on April 23 and 24, and it gave fans a true look at what the Kardashian sisters’ natural bods look like. As always, Kim received criticism about her figure, but she’s totally tuning it out.

Oh and as for me you ask? …I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

“Oh and as for me you ask?” she tweeted. “I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body.” AMEN, girl! Kim looked like she was having a total blast while goofing off in the water, so WHY should she care what anyone has to say about her? And, let’s be real — she looked fabulous. The 36-year-old has mostly been rocking sexy one-piece bathing suits in recent years, so we’re lovin’ seeing out there in a bikini again!

Kim has been working hard on her body ever giving birth to her second child, Saint West, in December 2015. She eventually reached her goal weight of 120 lbs., and recently revealed that she’d even lost six more pounds after battling the flu. As she pointed out, though, it came at the perfect time — the Met Gala is coming up, after all! Plus, she’s been spending a lot of time in those bathing suits over the last few days, so the weight loss doesn’t hurt in that sense either, right?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s bikini beach pics? Do you think this was a message to her haters?

