Jesse Williams Cleverly Slams Rumors He’s Dating Minka Kelly — Watch The Epic Moment

We learned Jesse Williams was getting divorced from his wife Aryn on April 24 after 5 years of marriage, and the same day rumors began swirling that he was dating Minka Kelly. Now, he’s responding to those rumors in the chillest way possible. Watch his response, here.

Looks like we have our answer! We were shocked to hear that Jesse Williams, 35, and his wife of 5 years (partner of 13 years) Aryn Drake-Lee filed for divorce on April 24. Even more stunning? Rumors had already begun that Jesse was moving on to sexy actress Minka Kelly, 36! Here’s his response to those rumors:

Jesse wasn’t feeling talkative after flying into LAX in Los Angeles on April 25, but he still managed to kinda-sorta give an answer to TMZ. The hunky Grey’s Anatomy actor was rocking a black jacket, and when he turned around it had a message in bold letters: “don’ts believe the hype!” Seems like the perfect attire to tell the world that you aren’t already moving on one day after your divorce went public.

Jesse definitely looked tired wandering through the infamous airport. He had his hood pulled up over his head, sunglasses covering his eyes, and his head tilted down, fixed on his cellphone. We don’t blame him for being sad and not wanting to talk about it. He’s been with Aryn since before he was famous, and even shares two young children with the real estate agent.

TMZ reports that Jesse has actually been separated from Aryn for a year, so it isn’t like he’s moving on too fast. Jesse and Minka sparked the rumors because they’ve been hanging out together in Paris, though that’s likely only because they are shooting a film together there.

