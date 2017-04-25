‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Jacob Harris Arrested For Stealing A Car & Drug Possession

AP Images

Jacob Harris of ‘Deadliest Catch’ has been taken into custody for alleged car theft and drug possession, claims a shocking new report. Find out all of the details about this arrest.

Jacob Harris, 31, formerly of the reality show Deadliest Catch, was arrested on Saturday, April 22, in Phoenix, Arizona after a woman he was with called the police claiming he had stolen her car, reports CBS News. The woman’s identity remains unknown, but Jacob reportedly drove from Washington to Arizona with her before checking into a Phoenix hotel.

According to the report, the woman called the police when she woke up and both Jacob and her car were allegedly missing. Police found Jacob at a local gas station where he claimed he was buying breakfast for himself and the girl. While talking to the police, a bag of Xanax pills allegedly fell out of Jacob’s pocket, and reports claim he also had methamphetamine in his possession.

Jacob was released from jail on Monday, April 24 after a court appearance but is due back on May 5 for a status conference, according to the report. He was initially booked for felony theft and two counts of felony drug possession.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Jacob has had a run-in with the law. In 2010 he was arrested for a DUI, and then six years later in November 2016 he was allegedly robbed and beaten, according to TMZ.

