Ivanka Trump is in Berlin meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the Women20 Summit, and her reception at W20 was positively chilly. People are scratching their heads as to why she’s even there, and booed her when she brought up her father, Donald Trump. Awkward.

While President Donald Trump, 70, has yet to travel abroad after taking office in January, First Daughter and Advisor Ivanka Trump, 35, jetted to Germany on April 25 to attend to official business. Ivanka joined the Women20 (W20) summit at the invite of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is proving that Germany will be one of the strongest US alliances of Trump’s fledgling presidency.

It was a strange, unprecedented move for Ivanka to attend W20, as no other immediate first family members in US history have ever served in an official capacity. Ivanka’s controversial position in the White House is becoming more prominent by the day, and it’s not going over well across the world. The first daughter was booed at W20 at a panel discussion with Merkel and other female leaders, when she shifted her conversation with Merkel at the international summit to her father, saying he “encouraged” and “championed” thousands of women who worked for him to succeed.

The audience groaned as she praised President Trump, saying in the panel discussion, “As a daughter, I can speak on a very personal level knowing that he encouraged and enabled me to thrive. I don’t take that lightly as a parent now myself. And there was no difference for me and my brothers.” They just weren’t buying it. The international W20 event, held in Berlin, aims to “promote women’s economic empowerment.” Other attendees include Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, and many wondered why Ivanka was included in their ranks.

Aside from the tense panel discussion, Ivanka had a jam-packed day, focusing on education and skills training as she visited with Merkel. Her schedule was the following per the White House:

At 11:20am in Berlin (Central European Summer Time/CEST), Ivanka visited the US Embassy as her first stop. She then headed to the panel discussion, “Inspiring Women: Scaling up Women’s Entrepreneurship” at 1:00pm CEST.

At 3:30pm CEST, she visited Siemens Technik Akademie, a prestigious Berlin engineering school. She then heads to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe at 4:40am. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is the grandson of Holocaust survivors; she converted to Judaism in 2009. her state visit will end with a gala dinner at 8:00pm CEST.

