Ivanka Trump Shows Off 2 Looks In 1 Day In Germany On Official Visit

Ivanka Trump stepped out in style as she arrived in Germany for her first solo trip as an assistant to the president, where she showed off two trendy, chic spring outfits, trading a metallic mini for a belted, floral frock — did you have a fave look on Ivanka?

The midi skirt is the silhouette for Spring 2017, and the metallic hue infused an even trendier element into Ivanka’s outfit. She kept the focus on the statement silhouette by pairing it with a sleeveless mock-neck top, rounding out her look with oversized black sunglasses and pointy black pumps.

The next time she stepped out she traded her separates for a floral frock, which featured long sleeves and a belt at her waist. The outfit had a completely different vibe compared to her metallic midi. She wore her blonde hair down, parted in the middle, styled with her usual blowout, and sported kohl-rimmed eyes and a glossy lip. A pointy pair of navy pumps polished off her outfit. From sleek separates to floral dresses, Ivanka stayed true to her polished sense of style on her trip.

While in Berlin, Ivanka visited the Women’s 20 summit, had dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and visited a Holocaust memorial.

