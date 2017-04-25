‘DWTS’: Heather Morris Should Not Have Been Sent Home, Period

Courtesy of ABC

Heather Morris deserved better. She deserved better from her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ judges and her fellow competitors. Now, because she was held to a different standard than everyone else on the show, one of the best dancers the franchise has seen was eliminated. Not only was it shocking, but it was wrong.

When Heather Morris, 30, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 38, were eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on April 24 after receiving the first perfect score of the season, I found myself searching for Steve Harvey. How could one of the best dancers the show has seen in years, who just received her first 10 of the season AND the first perfect score of season 24, be going home? And not JUST that…how could Heather and Maks be eliminated instead of a number of other duos who just simply are not as talented? It was shocking, to say the least.

First of all, when Tom Bergeron announced that every male star and their partner were safe, the shock truly set in. While I truly love Sharna Burgess, Bonner Bolton can hardly move to the beat and, even though David Ross is a gem, he can’t really dance. Similarly, in the girls group, Nancy Kerrigan doesn’t hold a candle to Heather. Not only was it Heather’s passion for dance, but her lines, her rhythm and her long limbs made her performances that more remarkable.

I thought Heather and Maks were in it for the long haul. Hell, I thought they were going to win the whole thing. Now, I’m so disappointed in the way they were treated and so angered by this send-off, I don’t know if I can even watch (except I will, because I love Normani Kordei and Rashad Jennings).

Heather came in to the competition facing ridicule from her fellow stars because of her dancing background. Maks even told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the two would need to “prove themselves,” but the thing is, they did — the FIRST night with that stunning Viennese Waltz. Still, every week, the judges continued to hold Heather to the standard of the other pros on the show, instead of the other stars. Even when Maks had to take time off after injuring his calf, Heather received straight 8s for a few weeks, while others were seeing 9s for performances that weren’t half as impressive as Heather’s. That was until April 24, when Maks made his triumphant return and the two did a Rumba that will go down in DWTS history. Finally, the judges gave Heather and Maks the love they deserved, but it was too late.

There’s not too much more I can stay about this, other than I hope the judges learned their lesson in judging a contestant based on what they bring to their performance and not their background. Because, when you hold stars to a different standard, things like this happen — talented, deserving contestants get sent home.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Heather and Maks should have gone home? Are you as shocked and angry as I am? Let me know!

