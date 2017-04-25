‘DWTS’: Here’s Why I’m Actually NOT Shocked Heather & Maks Were Eliminated

Mouths dropped in the ballroom and the Internet blew up when Heather Morris and Maks Chmerkovskiy were voted off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ April 24, but after watching the show for SO many years…I’m truly just not all that surprised by their too-early elimination.

Heather Morris, 30, was one of the best dancers on this season of Dancing With The Stars — there is absolutely no doubt about that. I am right there with everyone else who thought she and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, were frontrunners to win the whole thing. However, unlike many of the millions of viewers, I’m also not totally shocked that the pair was eliminated fifth in the competition.

/

I’ve been watching Dancing With The Stars for almost ten years now, and this situation reminds me SO much of what happened to Sabrina Bryan on seasons 5 and 15. Like Heather, Sabrina was a former professional dancer who was only known by a niche audience (Disney Channel viewers). She was absolutely incredible on the show week after week, yet she was eliminated sixth BOTH times she danced.

Unfortunately, also like Sabrina, Heather just didn’t have the fan base that contestants on DWTS need. I’m sorry, but except for people who watched Glee, nobody knows who Heather is. Even those who were fans of Glee probably aren’t all that invested in her these days, either, to be perfectly honest. So, when all these millions of viewers met the cast and learned that Heather used to dance for Beyonce, 35, it’s likely they were immediately put off by her because of her dancing background.

LET ME BE CLEAR: I AM NOT SAYING THIS ELIMINATION IS OKAY. I am the first to voice my opinion that I think the best DANCERS should be the ones voted through each week. Heather proved herself as one of the best dancers on the show and I DO NOT THINK SHE SHOULD HAVE GONE HOME LAST NIGHT. That being said, I’ve watched this show for too long to be surprised that this happened. Practically every season someone goes home too soon, and although this early elimination was more shocking than most, it just didn’t leave me reeling like so many others were.

At the end of the day, a talented dancer usually wins this competition, and with Normani Kordei, Simone Biles, Rashad Jennings and even Nancy Kerrigan still in the running, I think there are a lot of talented dancers left. I believe viewers will be satisfied with who does eventually make it to the finals, even though we all know Heather deserved to be there, too.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked that Maks and Heather went home?