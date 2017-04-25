Chris Soules Fatal Car Crash: First Pic Of Horrible Crash Revealed

The first shocking image from Chris Soules’s fatal car crash has been revealed, and the scene of the accident is devastating. The heartbreaking photo appears to show authorities attempting to help the tractor driver, allegedly hit by Chris, who later died.

The shocking photos from Chris Soules‘s crash show Buchanan County sheriffs’ cars blocking the road near where the driver in the trailer careened into a nearby ditch. Behind where the car has stopped, what looks to be the trailer is tipped into the roadside ditch. An ambulance is stopped, emergency lights on, right beside it. Another sheriff’s department car is nearby with its lights on, as well.

It’s a devastating scene, especially knowing that the driver died later that night in the hospital after being rescued from the crash. Chris was arrested that night on charges of fleeing the scene of an accident where a death occurred, after he allegedly rammed into the back of the trailer, sending the vehicle and his pickup truck into the ditch. He’s currently still in custody, but can be released on a $10,000 bail.

The driver of the tractor trailer remains unnamed, but was an older man, according to Deputy Cory Hartmann of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. HollywoodLife.com obtained a statement from Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Wolfgram, who told us that if Chris makes bail, he’ll be required to wear an ankle monitor bracelet. He’ll also have to surrender his passport. The department also said that Chris was not charged with a DUI. The investigation into the fatal crash is still open and ongoing.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the first pic of Chris’s crash?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.