Drake To Host The NBA’s First-Ever Awards Show — Exciting Details

The first-ever NBA Awards will be hosted by none other than, Drake! The basketball-obsessed rapper will bring his witty lines and sultry charm to the highly anticipated show on June 26, and the details are amazing! Get the scoop!

Drake, 30, is officially your first-ever NBA Awards host, the league and Turner confirmed April 25! The rapper will take the stage at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City on June 26.

Hosting first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, June 26th – tune in. pic.twitter.com/oGnXALihkq — Drizzy (@Drake) April 25, 2017

When the highly anticipated awards show kicks off at 9 pM EST, we will get to see the league’s top players, A-list celebrities and so much more! If you’re not in the Big Apple to catch the action, LIVE, you can watch it on TNT!

The NBA’s first-ever awards show will include fan-voted awards. The categories and finalists will be announced this Thursday, April 27, during TNT’s Inside the NBA and social media awards!

The show will also feature exciting integrations with the Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team — Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. And, there will be celeb presenters and electric musical performances! We’re SO pumped!

Some of the awards presented during the show will include:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

NBA Coach of the Year

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win the awards mentioned, above?

