‘Frozen 2’ & More Release Dates Revealed: So Many Disney Movies Are Coming Your Way

YAS! Disney has unveiled its schedule of release dates for some of the most highly-anticipated movies coming up, including ‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ the live-action ‘Lion King,’ and so much more. The next few years are going to be all about Disney movies.

When 2019 rolls around, it’s going to be a great year. Disney will kick off 2019 with Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, 27. The movie, which is based on Marvel’s first female superhero, will be released March 8, 2019.

The fourth Avengers movie will be released almost two months later on May 3, 2019. May is going to be a huge month for Disney movies. In addition to Avengers, Star Wars: Episode IX will hit theaters on May 24, 2019. Toy Story 4 will drop on June 21, 2019.

The live-action version of The Lion King will pound into theaters on July 19, 2019. The movie will feature the voices of Donald Glover, 33, as Simba, James Earl Jones, 86, as Mufasa, Seth Rogen, 35, as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner, 38, as Timon.

Frozen 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2013 blockbuster, will hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2019. Kristen Bell, 36, and Idina Menzel, 45, who play Anna and Elsa, are expected to reprise their roles. Following Disney’s announcement, Kristen tweeted, “Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess’ sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!!”

The titles of another slate of Disney films set to be released in 2020 and 2021 have yet to be revealed, but we do know that the fifth Indiana Jones movie will swing into theaters on July 10, 2020.

These new dates follow the previously announced 2018 Disney movies: Black Panther on Feb. 16, A Wrinkle in Time on March 9, Magic Camp on April 16, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, the Han Solo movie on May 25, The Incredibles 2 on June 15, Ant-Man & The Wasp on July 6, Mulan on Nov. 2, Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph on Nov. 21, and Mary Poppins Returns on Dec. 25.

HollywoodLifers, which Disney movie are you looking forward to the most? Let us know!