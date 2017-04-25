‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake Trailer: Watch The New Baby & Johnny Fall In Love

Image Courtesy of ABC

It’s time to have the time of your life — again. The first trailer for the ‘Dirty Dancing’ remake has been released, giving us our first glimpse of Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes in action as Baby and Johnny!

Nobody puts this Dirty Dancing remake in a corner! The first trailer for the highly-anticipated musical event, which airs May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, gives us a taste of the remake and how the movie is going to recreate some of the most beloved scenes from the original movie, this time with Abigail Breslin, 21, and Colt Prattes as Baby and Johnny.

The ending of the trailer features Colt saying Patrick Swayze’s iconic line from the original 1987 movie: “Nobody puts baby in a corner.” The dancing in the TV movie looks top notch, and the cast is stellar. In addition to Abigail and Colt, Dirty Dancing also stars Sarah Hyland, 26, as Lisa Houseman, Debra Messing, 48, as Marjorie Houseman, Bruce Greenwood, 60, as Dr. Jake Houseman, Nicole Scherzinger, 38, as Penny Rivera, Katey Sagal, 63, as Vivian Pressman, and Billy Dee Williams, 80, as Tito.

The TV movie will include updated versions of your favorite songs from the original film, including “Time of My Life,” “Love Man,” “Do You Love Me,” “Hungry Eyes,” and “She’s Like the Wind.” New songs like “Fever” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” will be performed by the new cast.

This version of Dirty Dancing will continue the story beyond where the original left off. We’ll find out what happens to Baby and Johnny after that summer. The movie will also dive deeper into the relationship between Jake and Marjorie Houseman, as well as Lisa’s goals in life.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the first Dirty Dancing remake trailer? Let us know!

