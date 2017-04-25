Dale Earnhardt Jr. Retiring After 2017 NASCAR Season — Shocking Details

REX/Shutterstock
Say it ain’t so! After the 2017 NASCAR season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will hang up his fire suit for good. The driving legend confirmed the news on April 25, and fans are devastated. Get the scoop!
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 42, will retire after the 2017 NASCAR season, Hendrick Motorsports team confirmed on April 25. The professional driver shared the shocking news with some members of his team today. And, he will address the public in a press conference later this afternoon [April 25].
See the sad reactions from his fans below.
Click For More Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pics
Jr. is the son of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, who died in 2001 after a fatal racing crash.
HollywoodLifers, tell us your favorite moment in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s career!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP