Chris Soules May Get A 25 Year Prison Sentence, Lose Farm & $1.5 Million After Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules’ life may never be the same after he allegedly crashed his truck into a tractor, killing a man. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to a lawyer who says he could face up to 25 years in prison and lose his beloved family farm.

Former Bachelor Chris Soules, 35, could lose everything in a worst-case scenario after he allegedly plowed into a tractor and fled the scene Apr. 24, leaving a 66-year-old man dead. On Apr. 25 he was charged with leaving scene of an accident where a death occurred, which is a Class D felony that comes with the possibility of up to 5 years in prison. If he is found to have been intoxicated at the time, that ups it to the chance of 25 years behind bars! Even if Chris gets off on all charges, he’s still looking at the possibility of losing his farm and $1.5 million fortune in court in a civil case. Here’s how this all breaks down:

“Chris may be subjected to a Class D felony, which is the lowest class of felony in Iowa and faces up to a 5 year prison term for fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident. However, if alcohol or drugs are found in his system at the time of the accident he could be in much more trouble,” Iowa Defense Attorney Nick Sarcone tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I heard he went to the hospital and if they pulled blood which reveals any illegal substances or alcohol, then Chris may be facing a Class B felony which can carry up to a 25 year prison sentence.”

The former reality star could skate on time behind bars altogether if he wasn’t under the influence and has the right counsel. “If Chris only has the Class D charges, he can avoid prison time and have his sentence reduced to probation with help from a good attorney,” Nick tells us.

“If Chris is found guilty of either charges, restitution may be ordered to the family of the victim for a large amount of money, maybe $150,000 or more. The family of the deceased can also go after Chris in a civil case for a lot more money too, regardless of the decision in the criminal case,” Nick adds.

“Chris could easily do years of jail time, lose his farm, and any property along with his estimated $1.5 million dollar net worth. The guy is in big trouble,” he says. Yikes! A family friend is dead, Chris’ life has been changed forever and now he could lose everything he has and possibly go to prison. This story is just so sad on all levels.

