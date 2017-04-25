Chris Soules: Victim In Fatal Car Crash Identified — & It’s Someone He Knew

Courtesy of Twitter & Buchanan County Correctional Facility

The man who tragically died when Chris Soules crashed into the back of his tractor on April 24 has been identified as Kenneth Mosher, who, sadly, was an acquaintance of ‘The Bachelor’ star.

The Iowa State Patrol has identified Kenneth Mosher, 66, as the victim in the fatal accident that involved Chris Soules, 35, on April 24. “[Kenneth] knew [Chris’ family],” Kenneth’s family member, Richard Roepke, told Radar Online. “We’re feeling very sad, everyone knows Chris’ family.”

As we previously reported, Chris was driving a Chevy pickup when he smashed into the back of Kenneth’s tractor in Buchanan County at about 8:00 p.m. The crash report reveals that the truck and tractor went into a ditch, killing the driver of the tractor, who was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. Chris was arrested for fleeing the scene, and was released after posting $10,000 bail. Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, although the Sheriff’s office confirmed that The Bachelor star was not driving under the influence at the time of the car crash.

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening in a rural part of Iowa near his home,” Chris’ attorneys said in a statement. “He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

“Kenny Mosher is remembered as a hardworking man,” KWWL reporter, Lauren Moss, tweeted. “[He] was born and raised in Aurora. He has 2 sons and 3 grandkids who loved him more than anything.”

“We’re trying to find out why [Chris] left the scene,” Roepke explained to Radar. “His is something he has to share and the rest of us can only speculate. He may have known Kenny was already gone at that point. What was going through his head?” Understandably, Kenneth’s wife, Nancy Mosher, admitted to the site that she is “not very well.”

