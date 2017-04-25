Chris Soules: ‘Bachelor’ Star Arrested After Car Crash Leaves Fellow Driver Dead

Handout Photo

‘The Bachelor’ star Chris Soules is in police custody after allegedly slamming his Chevy pick-up truck into the back of tractor on April 24, then fleeing the scene. The driver, later identified as Kenneth Eugene Mosher, 66, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chris Soules, 35, was charged with leaving the scene with a death after the accident took place in Iowa around 8:20 PM, TMZ is reporting. Chris was booked in jail around 1:16AM on criminal charge of leaving the scene of an accident at which a death occurred, a spokesperson for Buchanan County Jail told The Des Moines Register. He was not charged with driving under the influence.

HollwoodLife.com obtained the following statement from Buchanan County Sheriff, Bill Wolfgram: “Chris was seen by the judge who put a $10,000 bond him. If he is able to bond out, he will have a pre-trial release. He will have to wear a monitoring bracelet [ankle bracelet] and turn in his passport, because I guess he had some filming to do overseas in the near future. He was leaving the scene of a fatality accident. It’s still an open investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office reportedly got a call on Monday evening that a pickup truck had crashed into a tractor in Buchanan County, Deputy Cory Hartmann told The Register. Both vehicles reportedly went into a ditch. The driver of the tractor, Kenneth Eugene Mosher, 66, of Aurora, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, where he later died.

Chris appeared on season 10 of The Bachelorette in 2014 and was named the season 19 Bachelor. He found love with Whitney Bischoff, but they later called off their engagement. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars and has since become an advocate for agriculture issues.

HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as the story develops further.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.