Coco Austin & Chanel, 1, Rock Same Yoga Look For Mommy & Me Class & It’s Cuteness Overload

Courtesy of Instagram

SO precious! Just when we thought Coco Austin & Ice-T’s daughter Chanel couldn’t get any more adorable, Coco posted yet another pic of the 2 of them in identical outfits! Sporting matching yoga attire, the pair posed during their class, with Coco admitting Chanel’s personality is already larger than life!

Is anyone else obsessed with Coco Austin, 38, and her daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow‘s, 1, identical sense of style? While the duo are known to rock the same exact outfits — despite their age difference — their latest mommy-and-me pic truly brings something else to the table, as it shows off Chanel’s sassy yet adorable personality!

I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place🌴 Chanel loves to way hi!🖐 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

“Mommy and me yoga class (taught by my sister @kristyaustinyoga of course),” Coco captioned the matching-outfit pic, featuring both her and her daughter rocking the exact same purple leggings-and-crop-top combo. “I told @babychanelnicole to give me a kiss, she puckered up but wanted me to come to her.. Lol little smoosh face.” Aw! I mean, just LOOK at Chanel’s expression — the girl’s got attitude, that’s for sure! And honestly, we’re kind of living for it.

The model, who shares Chanel with husband Ice-T, 59, shared the adorable snapshot on Apr. 24 via Instagram, and her fans totally ate it up! “Love ya’ll matching outfits!! Too Cute!!” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Ohhhhh Chanel has her game face on lol so cute.” There’s no doubt Coco loves to show off her and her and her daughter’s coordinating looks on social media. After all, the two wearing everything from matching bikinis to identical dresses on the regular.

“I’ll find a cute little outfit [for Chanel] and I’ll go shopping on the internet to find [something that matches],” Coco recently explained to People mag, revealing she has a few favorite brands. “She’s now starting to become a shoe freak herself. I think she probably has about 100 pairs of shoes.” The mom-of-one added, “Matching outfits, we got a good, like, 50-pair set.” Looks like a passion for fashion runs in the fam!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving how Coco and Chanel dress alike? Do you think this is one of their cutest looks to date?

