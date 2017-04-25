Caitlyn Jenner Admits Gender Surgery Was The Best Decision: I Was Tired Of Tucking My ’Penis’

REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner gets candid! The reality star doesn’t hold back in her new book, ‘The Secrets of my Life’! She reveals that her ‘final surgery’ gave her ‘all the right parts.’ Cait even says that having a ‘penis’ gave her ‘no special gifts.’ Read her telling confessions from the book’s April 25 release!

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, had no use for her male parts before she underwent gender reassignment surgery in Jan. 2017! And, she made that perfectly clear in her new book, which dropped on April 25. “It’s just a penis,” Cait wrote in The Secrets of my Life. [Note: The book was most likely written before her sex reassignment surgery.] “It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods,” she continued. “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.” Wow.

Cait went on to reveal that her surgery was a complete “success.” However, a lot of thought went into making the final decision to actually go through with it. “After much deliberation, I had the Final Surgery in January 2017,” she admitted. “I feel not only wonderful but liberated.” Amazing!

In her tell-all, Cait also revealed that she had spoken about the “final surgery” back in the 2000’s. “I watch the medical procedures that can be performed, including the Final Surgery,” she recalled. “I wonder more than ever what it would be like to get rid of my penis one day, this silly and useless lump of skin that irritates the hell out of me.” Well, fast-forward to 17 years later, and Cait finally found out.

The stunning stars’ tell-all memoir also contained shocking details from the infamous [1995] murder trial involving O.J. Simpson, 69. She admitted that the intense trial caused “enormous tension” within the Kardashian family. Cait even revealed if she believes O.J. is guilty of murdering his then wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. You can read further on that, right here.

Cait had waited a long time to tell the world all of her deepest and most sacred secrets. She let out a sigh of relief on April 25, when she appeared on Live With Kelly. “I finally don’t have any more secrets,” Cait said, after she expressed her excitement about the book’s release. Congrats, Cait!

