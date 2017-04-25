Caitlyn Jenner Blames ‘KUWTK’ For Marriage To Kris Falling Apart: She ‘Controlled’ Me

It’s no secret that there was trouble in Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner’s relationship for the last several years of their marriage, and in her new book, Caitlyn pinpoints the exact moment things fell apart: The second ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ hit it big.

“We had many great years together beforehand; it only began to implode when Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a runaway success and Kris [Jenner] was at the helm of a multimillion-dollar franchise in which she controlled all the purse strings,” Caitlyn Jenner, 67, writes in her autobiography, The Secrets of My Life, “Including mine.”

As for the final few years of the marriage, Caitlyn describes it like this: “We are at each other’s throats. She is frustrated with me all the time. I am worn down. She yells and then I yell back because I always feel defensive. She resents that I never want to leave the house unless it means a hotel room somewhere, that I am content to sit around and watch the History Channel. She resents that I don’t really do anything besides tapings for the show. I don’t feel like I am living anymore. I need control of my life back. I need control of my finances so I can spend money the way I want to.”

Ever since Caitlyn transitioned in 2015, there’s been an ongoing disagreement between her and Kris about what the latter knew regarding Caitlyn’s gender issues beforehand. In the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired on April 23, Kris once again revealed her anger toward Caitlyn. This time, it was over how her ex portrayed her in the book.

Obviously, this has put a bit of a rift in the family, with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, understandably, siding with their mother, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner feeling caught in the middle, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. However, Kris and Caitlyn’s relationship has been very up and down since Caitlyn’s transition, so we can (hopefully) expect that they’ll get past this latest roadblock.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s fair for Caitlyn to blame KUWTK for her and Kris’ split?