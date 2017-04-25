Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Bumbershoot 2017: Lorde, Haim & More Headlining Seattle Music Fest — Full Lineup

Tue, April 25, 2017 11:27am EDT by Add first Comment
Lorde and Haim Performing
REX/Shutterstock

The Bumbershoot lineup has finally arrived, and with Lorde, Odesza, Flume and more headlining the Labor Day festival, plus tons of your favorite comedians, you won’t want to miss it. See the full lineup right here!

Bumbershoot 2017 takes place over Labor Day weekend, from Friday Sept. 1 through Sunday Sept. 3, at the Seattle Center in Seattle, WA. 3-day passes go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00 AM PST, with GA starting at $235, VIP at $425 and Emerald at $725.

It’s the 47th year of the festival, and with Flume, Lorde, ODESZA, Weezer, Big Sean and more set to perform, this is sure to be one of the autumn’s best music events! Here’s the full lineup:

Live that fantasy. Passes on sale this Friday, April 28 at 10am at bumbershoot.com

A post shared by Bumbershoot (@bumbershootfestival) on

Lorde — See The ‘Liability’ Singer’s Best Pics Right Here

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the festival name comes from a “knowing nod” to the city’s most famous weather pattern, and speaks to the festival’s symbolism as an “umbrella to the arts.” So cool!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to Bumbershoot? Tell us if you’re happy about the lineup, and who you’re most excited to see!

More Music News:

Panic At The Disco Interview: Why Brendon Urie Saves Every Hotel Key He's Ever Used
COIN Breaks Down 'How Will You Know If You Never Try' Track By Track -- Interview
Aaron Carter Releasing New Version Of 'I Want Candy' -- First Listen Of Epic EDM Remix

ad