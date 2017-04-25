Blake Lively Stuns At Time 100 Gala In Cleavage-Baring Embroidered Dress

REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively arrived at the ‘TIME’ 100 Gala in NYC on April 25 & she looked drop-dead-gorgeous, as usual. The blonde bombshell showed her support for her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, who landed a spot on TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People. We’re obsessed with Blake’s outfit, are you?

Blake Lively, 29, never fails to amaze us with her beauty. She headed to the TIME 100 Gala in NYC on April 25th to honor TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. Although Blake didn’t land a spot on the list, her handsome hubby, Ryan Reynolds, 40, did and she looked gorgeous while supporting him. What did you guys think of her red carpet look — did you love it as much as we did?

The actress looked absolutely stunning walking the red carpet rocking a unique but sophisticated lace frock. The sheer brown dress was covered in intricate floral embroidery, and the sleeves where lined with a rainbow of tassels. The tea-length dress grazed her shins, and showed off her classy gold strappy sandals. So gorg!

When it comes to style, Blake never disappoints. Her outfits are always perfect down to the accessories and this time was no different. The best part about Blake’s style is the fact that you never know what you’re going to get from her — one day she’s rocking a jumpsuit and another day she’s wearing a sequin mini dress. Her ensemble for the gala was nothing short of perfect and she looked perfect — do you agree?

Blake has been attending a ton of red carpet events lately and her outfits keep getting better and better. Her most recent red carpet get-up at Variety’s Power Of Women Luncheon was one of our faves. She opted to wear a green off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit and it looked incredible.

What did you guys think of Blake’s stunning outfit at the TIME Gala, did you love it as much as we did?

