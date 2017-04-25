REX/Shutterstock

Stylish stars like Blake Lively, Demi Lovato, Viola Davis and more rocked the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala — see who topped our best dressed list and VOTE for your fave look from the night.

The Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in NYC on April 25 celebrated 100 of the world’s most influential people, including Margot Robbie and Ashley Graham, (who were just two of the stars to land on this year’s list) — and the celebs brought out their best looks, right on the red carpet, for the star-studded evening. It was the place to be, as John Legend and Demi Lovato also performed for the glamorous crowd. Click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed stars!

Demi definitely made our best dressed list, rocking a stunning royal blue frock with sparking embellishments and TONS of cleavage. Blake Lively looked incredibly chic as well when she stepped out in a head-turning silhouette for the occasion, showing off some amazing floral embroidery on her sheer gown. Viola Davis made our heads spin in a lovely off-the-shoulder purple gown that hugged her curves in all of the right places, and skier Lindsey Vonn went a little sexy with her cutout black dress. So hot!

Ed Sheeran, Sarah Paulson, Simone Biles, Emma Stone and Viola Davis are just a few of the stars that landed on this year’s list, along with Ashley, Margot, and Demi — and the majority of the stars were in attendance, looking red-carpet-ready for the occasion. Ivanka Trump also landed on this year’s list, however, she was in Germany as she embarked on her first solo international trip as an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump.

While these leading ladies topped our Time 100 Gala best dressed list, they weren’t alone! See who else stepped out for the glam night in NYC, check out our fave outfits above, and VOTE for which look you really loved.

