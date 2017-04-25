Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hoping To Have Kids Together? Their Plans Revealed

SplashNews

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s chemistry is off the charts! But while the two do seem serious about each other, are they eager to settle down and have children? HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned what their future family plans are, and you may just be surprised by what they’ve decided!

Each with two kids of their own, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, are apparently completely satisfied in the children department. And while the couple love dating each other, and have even enjoyed blending their two fams, J.Lo and A-Rod are TOTALLY fine with keeping things the way they are! Hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

“They love their lives and they love their lives together,” an insider explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They love the children they have, and having a child of their own right now is not something they really are talking about.” Totally fair. And according to our source, the two aren’t even considering having kids later on down the road either. Looks like a total of four children between the two of them is enough!

“They would be completely ok continuing their relationship never having children of their own and it wouldn’t disrupt anything,” our insider concluded. And we don’t blame them. After all, the two have their hands full with four youngsters, as Jen has 9-year-old twins Max and Emme — from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, 48 — and Alex has two daughters Natasha Alexander, 12, and Ella Alexander, 9, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, 44.

“They’ve been talking about the future, and marriage has come up,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.” Aw! And lucky for them, their kids already get along just beautifully! In fact, both of their fams celebrated Easter together in the Dominican Republic, and according to onlookers they all looked like one big happy family. SO sweet!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised J.Lo and A-Rod are totally fine with not having kids together? Do you think they’re in this relationship for the long haul?

